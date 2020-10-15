Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).

Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: health care

Second in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Black Press went to our readers to gather a list of questions they would like to ask the Kootenay West candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

The Kootenay West riding will have six names on the ballot: Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green) Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent) and Ed Varney (Independent).

We will posting one set of question and answers each day for the next week.

Q: Many readers expressed frustration with gaps in the healthcare system such as doctor shortages, difficulty accessing lab services, difficulty accessing specialist services, lower levels of care in the region compared to other areas, ambulance shortages and lack of diagnostic and treatment equipment. How do you or your party plan to address these issues?

Byle – I have talked to many smart people in our local healthcare system who are at the front lines of these issues and who have great ideas on how to improve healthcare services in our area. I would like to see our healthcare system take their ideas, compare those ideas to what other healthcare systems worldwide have done, and implement them if the outcome looks positive.

Conroy – We have invested in healthcare in our region including hospitals and a new primary health care centre and funded the hiring of 33 new health professionals in this area. We have slashed wait times for MRI with 8 new MRI machines now operating 24/7. We fixed the previous government understaffing of senior’s care homes. There has been more than $1.6 billion put into the healthcare system to hire 7,000 more staff to fight COVID-19. Continue to work with IHA to make sure that health services are provided in our region, this includes access to lab services.

Duncan – As a former BC Ambulance paramedic there are so many things I want to say. In general, politicians must stop spouting off stating that we have an amazing health care system! If that were the true the NDP would not use private healthcare for WCB patients. The first step of any issue is to recognize the problem. Lets rate the regional healthcare systems and service. Vancouver has “A” class systems; Trail has “D”, Castlegar “F”.

Quince – My approach to healthcare is focusing on client perspectives, and addressing concerns through an increase in healthcare capacity at the community level. Therefore, I would act to increase service delivery through community outreach and a regionalized model of Buurtzorg. Furthermore, through increased investments in health education, I would look for opportunities to build upon amazing programs such as those offered at Selkirk as a way of increasingly attracting investments in specialized equipment and educators.

Varney – The shortages reflect lack of funding. Government prefers to fly around in helicopters rather than fill the needs of the people of B.C. We have the money to fulfill these needs. The money will be here until October 24th and disappear October 25th.

BC politicsElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s where Trail residents can vote
Next story
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Sunningdale, circa 1948. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Affordable housing first built in Sunningdale

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC. Photo: Katya Slepian
Here’s where Trail residents can vote

Multiple polling locations have been announced for general election day

Wreaths and poppy distribution are the largest fundraisers for the Trail Legion. Photo: Trail Times
Trail Legion preparing wreath and poppy campaign

Message from Trail Legion vice president Jim Harrold

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: health care

Second in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

The traffic signs would look similar to this. Photo: City of Rossland
City of Rossland looks to install new traffic signs, data collector along streets

The data collector would cost the city at least $8,000

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Most Read