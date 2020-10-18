Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).

Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: life experience

Fourth in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Black Press went to our readers to gather a list of questions they would like to ask the Kootenay West candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

The Kootenay West riding will have six names on the ballot: Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green) Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent) and Ed Varney (Independent).

We will posting one set of question and answers each day for the next week.

RELATED: Where to vote for Castlegar area residents

Q: What life experiences and character traits do you have that would make you a good MLA for Kootenay West?

Glen Byle (Conservative)- I want to give people hope for a better future. I know too many young people that have taken their own lives. I miss them and I wish I could hear them laugh again. My own efforts to bike more with my family almost cost the life of my daughter when she was hit by a car 2 years ago. These painful experiences have given me an unyielding passion to improve our communities.

Katrine Conroy (NDP) – My 15-year term as MLA is extremely valuable. I have gotten to know many people and organizations in Kootenay West and gained a complex understanding of local issues and concerns. I’m also a lifelong Castlegar resident with a variety of local experiences. Before becoming an MLA I was a power engineer at Celgar, an early childhood educator, a college instructor, and a director at a non-profit agency. I understand this area and its people. I have also a great deal of experience with the Columbia Basin in relation to the Columbia River Treaty as Minister responsible. This is a vital and important issue for our region.

Andrew Duncan (Green) – My education is BSc in environmental science integrated with physical geography and an MA in environmental education and communication. But more than that, I am a single father to an amazing girl on the Autism spectrum. I understand that our education system needs more resources. I am tired of driving my children to Vancouver and Calgary’s Children’s Hospital. I live in an amazing area that could be even better given the resources to help people.

Fletcher Quince (Independent) – In a world where governance is increasingly dominated by politics, Kootenay West has the opportunity to find its own voice, and advocate for its own interests. A supporter of the arts and practitioner of heritage and environmental conservation, I am approachable, understanding and sincere. With a strong academic and professional background, and extensive work as a facilitator of community conversations and representative of community interests, I am the ideal candidate to provide that independent voice.

Ed Varney (Independent) – I was born in Nelson, raised in the Little Slocan Valley and after attending post-secondary education and working outside the area I returned to the Valley in 1992 and have been here ever since. I believe most people see me as being a straight-forward, honest person who is not afraid to say what he thinks. I believe fair has to be fair for everybody. I question every penny of my/our money the government spends.

Liberal candidate Corbin Kelley did not submit answers to our questions.

RELATED: Kootenay West candidate bios


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay
Next story
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Just Posted

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: life experience

Fourth in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: schools

Third in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Ski touring operators are changing how they plan to operate due to the pandemic. Photo: Curtis Cunningham photo
With winter looming, West Kootenay ski tour operators say they’ve adapted

COVID-19 has meant businesses are changing how the upcoming season will run

The crash caused a pole to be dragged down across the highway. File photo The crash caused a pole to be dragged down across the highway. File photo
RCMP looking for driver who walked away from accident on Highway 3A

The crash dragged down a power pole across the highway

The city is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Community Safety Task Force with a member of the community-at-large. Photo: Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash
Trail looking for task force volunteer

The person will sit as a member from the community-at-large on the Community Safety Task Force

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Most Read