Quebec festival cancels greased pig race that has drawn ire of animal activists

Organizers cancel event to prevent any possible transmission of African swine fever

Boys fall on a pig during the greased pig catching competition Monday, Sept. 4, 2006, at the L’il Spurs Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa. A small-town Quebec festival has cancelled a controversial race that featured participants trying to grab greased pigs. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/The Hawk Eye, Scott Morgan)

A small-town Quebec festival has cancelled a controversial race that featured participants trying to grab greased pigs.

Animal rights groups including the SPCA have long denounced the event in Ste-Perpetue, Que., which featured domestic pigs let loose in a muddy pen and then chased by contestants who had to catch them and toss them into a barrel.

READ MORE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

But Festival du Cochon director Michel Jutras says the criticism by rights groups isn’t the main reason the festival 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal won’t be hosting its best-known event.

Rather, he says organizers wanted to update the festival for its 42nd edition and prevent any possible transmission of African swine fever, a disease that has been found Europe and is feared by Canadian producers.

Jutras says there won’t be any greased pigs at the festival this year, but there will still be many other forms of entertainment, including what he describes as a “humorous” event featuring wild boars.

He says it’s unclear whether the festival’s namesake animal will be back in future years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Just Posted

The bid is in to host National Junior A Championship in Trail

Trail Smoke Eaters and city jointly submit a bid to Hockey Canada for 2021 tournament

Trail seeks tenders for hotel teardown

Construction demolition bids must be in to the City of Trail by May 22

Sombre walk to remember

Day of Mourning took place in downtown Trail on Sunday

New playground for Trail’s Glenmerry School

PAC and community partners bring project to reality

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Two years since teen soccer player’s death, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious

Most Read