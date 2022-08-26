Quick response to Sunningdale fire

A fire broke out in the garage of a Portia Cres. home on Thursday afternoon

Fire crews douse the eaves of a home in Trail on Thursday. Photo: Jim Bailey

Kootenay Boudary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFR) responded to a fire in Sunningdale on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started in the garage of the home on the 500 block of Portia Cres. and caused damage to the house.

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the 3:15 p.m. call, 13 from Station 374 in Trail and 6 from Station 372 in Warfield. Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:45.

“A quick response time enabled Firefighters to contain the fire to the garage and a vehicle inside, however, there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the house,” said KBRFR captain Grant Tyson. “There were no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

