After the Tuesday Morning Quilters must-see show and sale was cancelled last year due to COVID, the group is returning to the Trail United Church to hold the usually annual event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic protocols will be in place. Photo: Jim Bailey

After the Tuesday Morning Quilters must-see show and sale was cancelled last year due to COVID, the group is returning to the Trail United Church to hold the usually annual event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic protocols will be in place. Photo: Jim Bailey

Quilt show and sale returning to Trail church

Tuesday Morning Quilters are holding their show and sale on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There won’t be a plate of homemade goodies or cup of tea due to ongoing COVID restrictions – but that doesn’t mean the pandemic will stop the community’s favourite group of quilters from putting on their joy-filled show and sale in the Trail United Church this year.

Yes, after a one-year hiatus, the Tuesday Morning Quilters are holding their annual in-person show and sale in the downtown Trail church on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The hall can hold a maximum of 40 guests at a time, so the quilters will allow waiting shoppers in as guests leave the venue. As well, attendees are required to wear masks and show their vaccine passports along with a photo ID.

Admission is by donation, and cash sales are preferred.

For more two decades the talented group of stitchers have volunteered their time throughout the year making beautiful one-of-a-kind blankets and accessories to sell — usually around the end of October or early November — to raise money for local charities.

The sale offers something for everyone, from a range of beautiful hand-sewn quilts plus a plethora of handmade accessories such as bowl cozies, shopping totes, reusable gift bags, hot pads and much, much more.

All proceeds from the sale are donated back into local community causes. Shoppers may want to check out the group’s Facebook page “Tuesday Morning Quilters Online Sales” for a preview of some of their wares.

The team of volunteers also give their time and skill to make products like touchy-feely quilts and shirt-savers that are donated to local health care facilities and to other local charity events.

Read more: Red, white and patriotic

Read more: Trail quilters take autumn sale online (2020)


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailvolunteers

Previous story
B.C.’s largest school district decides against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff
Next story
Fairbank Architects donates old plans to Touchstones Nelson

Just Posted

Due to technical complications, the Trail Times Tuesday edition will not be delivered until Wednesday. Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
Trail Times Tuesday, Nov. 2 newspaper delayed one day

After the Tuesday Morning Quilters must-see show and sale was cancelled last year due to COVID, the group is returning to the Trail United Church to hold the usually annual event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic protocols will be in place. Photo: Jim Bailey
Quilt show and sale returning to Trail church

“Social media can be detrimental to mental health as well as democracy.” Photo: Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Facebook: what happens when a company has more power than countries do

First responders from Teck Trail Operations suited up in hazmat suits to contain a pseudo-ammonia gas leak at the company’s Warfield plant during a May 2014 mock disaster scenario. Photo: Trail Times
Traffic diversion in Warfield on Wednesday for emergency training exercise