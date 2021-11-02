Quilt show and sale returning to Trail church

Tuesday Morning Quilters are holding their show and sale on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There won’t be a plate of homemade goodies or cup of tea due to ongoing COVID restrictions – but that doesn’t mean the pandemic will stop the community’s favourite group of quilters from putting on their joy-filled show and sale in the Trail United Church this year.

Yes, after a one-year hiatus, the Tuesday Morning Quilters are holding their annual in-person show and sale in the downtown Trail church on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The hall can hold a maximum of 40 guests at a time, so the quilters will allow waiting shoppers in as guests leave the venue. As well, attendees are required to wear masks and show their vaccine passports along with a photo ID.

Admission is by donation, and cash sales are preferred.

For more two decades the talented group of stitchers have volunteered their time throughout the year making beautiful one-of-a-kind blankets and accessories to sell — usually around the end of October or early November — to raise money for local charities.

The sale offers something for everyone, from a range of beautiful hand-sewn quilts plus a plethora of handmade accessories such as bowl cozies, shopping totes, reusable gift bags, hot pads and much, much more.

All proceeds from the sale are donated back into local community causes. Shoppers may want to check out the group’s Facebook page “Tuesday Morning Quilters Online Sales” for a preview of some of their wares.

The team of volunteers also give their time and skill to make products like touchy-feely quilts and shirt-savers that are donated to local health care facilities and to other local charity events.

