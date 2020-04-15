(Trail RCMP photo)

Racial slur spray painted on Warfield home

Trail police are looking for tips to identify the suspect

Trail police are looking for tips on identifying the person responsible for spray painting a racial slur on the side of a Warfield home.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the Greater Trail detachment received a complaint on Sunday, April 12, that an unknown suspect had spray painted “WOP” on the side of a home located on Montcalm Road.

“It is believed that the owner of the residence was the targeted by the vandal,” he said.

The RCMP would like anyone who witnessed this crime, or who may have information leading to the arrest of the vandal, to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart
Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

