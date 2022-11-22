Raging house fire in Trail Gulch Monday night

Fire department confirms no injuries to firefighters or home occupants

A raging fire in the Trail Gulch on Monday night has destroyed a home, though thankfully, all occupants safely made it out of the structure.

The emergency call of a house fire at 425 Rossland Avenue came into the fire hall shortly after 5 p.m., Nov. 21.

A team from Station 374 Trail was on scene within minutes.

“Crews arrived on scene to a fully involved structure fire,” Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore later reported. “The fire was knocked down quickly to prevent extension to nearby structures. There were no injuries to the homeowner or firefighters.”

Gallamore thanks the Trail RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and highway maintenance contractors YRB (Yellowhead Road and Bridge) for their assistance on this emergency incident.

In all, 23 firefighters attended; eight from Station 372 Warfield, and 15 from Trail Station 374.

Gallamore listed the scene as under control at 6 p.m.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department.

firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District