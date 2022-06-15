Rain, freshet quenches land across the West Kootenay

The Gyro Park boat launch is closed due to high river levels. Barricades and signs are in place to keep the public away. Photo: Jim Bailey

After a three-day pelting of rain across the City of Trail, sun began peeking out from behind the clouds by press time Wednesday.

During heavy rainfall that started Sunday afternoon, the city kept an eye on creek intakes to prevent overflows, and on Monday, there was one localized report of flooding on Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac.

Because Columbia River flows are controlled by dams, there was little peril of river flooding in the Trail area.

That said, the Gyro Park boat launch was underwater by Tuesday morning, prompting the city to put up barricades and close the area to the public.

Although closed, emergency personnel will have access to the boat launch, if required.

While the flood watch alert for the West Kootenay has been rescinded, the city reminds residents to use caution around potentially unstable riverbanks.

The city is keeping an eye on intakes at Trail Creek (shown) and Gorge Creek. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Outside the immediate area, late Tuesday, the regional district’s EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) issued an evacuation alert for 10 addresses in rural Grand Forks.

“What we’re seeing on the ground is that river levels are declining, they’ve peaked below what was forecast, and our response is based on current, real time information from our partner agencies,” explained Mark Stephens, EOC director. “This highlights the importance of our Flood Response Plan – based on past experience, we know what our area’s trigger levels are, when we need to take action, and will continue to monitor conditions as this unsettled weather moves into the weekend.”

Self-serve sand bag stations for residents are available, free of charge, at the Westbridge Community Hall, Rock Creek Riverside Centre, Midway Public Works and 18th Street, Grand Forks.

