Dale Verdon (left), Branch Manager at the Nelson RBC Branch presents a $40,000 cheque to Skills Centre Employment Services Assistant Manager, Emily Gora (centre) and Executive Director, Morag Carter. The donated funds are from the RBC Future Launch program, a program that focuses on helping youth get work experience, grow their networks, and gain new skills. Submitted photo

RBC donates $40,000 for Youth Employment Boot Camp

The two-part curriculum will help young adults on obtaining, maintaining, and retaining employment

A new program to help youth land jobs is in the works after RBC donated $40,000 to the Skills Centre in Trail.

The donated funds are from The RBC Future Launch program, a program that focuses on helping youth get work experience, grow their networks, and gain new skills.

This is a relatively new initiative for RBC and this is the first time this funding has been provided in our local area. The funding is targeted to allow the Skills Centre to develop a Youth Employment Boot Camp – a two-part curriculum that improves successful transition and integration of young adults into the workplace.

Content for the new program is built on feedback gathered from local employers regarding issues with hiring and retaining young adult employees. The boot camp is anticipated to be starting in the spring of 2019.

This is a new project based on the employment needs and wants of area youth, determined through community consultation. In the spring and summer of 2018, the Skills Centre reached out to young adults (ages 16-30) in a series of online and in-person surveys as well as through interviewing numerous local employers to uncover the barriers that young adults face in seeking employment in the Lower Columbia Region. Young adults and employers were given the opportunity to share ideas of services and supports needed to increase employment among young adults.

The Youth Employment Boot Camp will be a two-part curriculum that include materials for young adults on obtaining, maintaining, and retaining employment. The curricula are aimed at ensuring successful transition and integration of young adults into the workplace.

Part One of the curriculum will be specifically for unemployed young adults and students.

Part Two of the curriculum will be specifically for employers who have hired young adults with both groups being given the opportunity to provide further feedback on the curricula and delivery of the program at its completion. After the project is completed, the curricula will be available for six months as a pilot project for employers, secondary schools, and unemployed young adults to test while we evaluate for feasibility, time, cost, and improvements.

After the six-month no cost period it is intended that a nominal fee will be charged for the curricula in order to make it financially feasible to maintain it on an ongoing basis

Previous story
Man behind B.C. legislature prove previously fired from casino security job

Just Posted

Rossland recreation survey finds support for arena, sort of

Council released the results of a survey on recreation priorities

Trail RCMP: Service not affected by curtailed hours

The next council meeting in Trail chambers is slated for Monday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

LeRoi Community Foundation grants $24,500

The LeRoi Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to the betterment of the Greater Trail area

Business community, lifestyle draws new chamber boss to Trail

The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce currently has 251 members from Rossland to Fruitvale

Under the blue tarp

The Trail Memorial Centre roofing project has been underway since the summer

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature prove previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Winner yet to be named for Canucks’ record-breaking 50/50 jackpot

One lucky fan will take home $706,815

Most Read