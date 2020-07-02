RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

An armed man has been arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live.

The RCMP announced the arrest hours after a large number of police officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

The RCMP said an armed man got onto the grounds around 6:40 a.m. local time.

The force said in a tweet that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.

“The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed,” the RCMP’s national division said in a tweet.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released because charges are pending.

The Mounties did not reveal further details, but The Canadian Press saw the gate to one side entrance was bent and a police robot examining a black pick-up truck further into the estate.

The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada’s governors general, but Trudeau and his family have also lived in a home on the property since he was elected prime minister.

The government is still working on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.

