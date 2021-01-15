RCMP arrest woman who fired shots at Salmo home

A Salmo woman has been arrested after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a home early Friday morning.

RCMP said in a statement Friday afternoon that a 43-year-old woman had allegedly entered a property on the 1800 block of Airport Road and discharged a firearm just before 3:50 a.m.

Four adults inside the home were uninjured. Police said one of the occupants discharged bear spray at the suspect, who then fled.

The police investigation led officers to the location of the suspect at another nearby property where she was taken into custody without further incident, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, in a statement.

RCMP believe the incident was isolated in nature, and therefore do believe there is any further risk to the general public.

Officers from the Trail and Castlegar detachments also assisted in the incident. The Integrated Forensic Identification Section will also support the police’s investigation.

