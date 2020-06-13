RCMP asking for witnesses after stolen car recovered at Bombi Junction near Salmo

It appears that people may have stopped to assist the suspects with engine trouble.

Salmo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a stolen vehicle was found at the Bombi Junction.

According to RCMP Cpl. Darryl Orr, an older green Subaru Impreza was discovered parked near the Highway 3/3B interchange around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The vehicle was later confirmed by police to be stolen.

“It appears that people may have stopped to assist the suspects with engine trouble,” said Orr.

Salmo RCMP are are looking for any information as to who may have stopped to assist the suspects.

Should anyone have information about the vehicle or the suspects involved, please contact the Salmo RCMP Detachment at 250-357-2212.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

