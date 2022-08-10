RCMP Briefs: Stolen bike recovered after social media post

Greater Trail and District RCMP report on crime and other misdemeanors

Trail and Greater District RCMP continued in hot pursuit of law breakers as temperatures remained high in early August.

On Sunday, July 31, at 7:24 p.m. a frontline Trail RCMP officer observed a 51-year-old Trail man in his gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driving erratically on Rossland Avenue in Trail.

The officer detected an alleged odour of liquor, while detaining his vehicle roadside and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The Trail man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

• On Monday, Aug. 1 at about 7:30 p.m. an officer responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue in Rossland.

A 48-year-old Rossland man allegedly drove his blue 2010 Toyota Rav 4 SUV off the side of Thompson Avenue after colliding into a concrete barrier. The vehicle came to rest on the steep slope at about a 90-degree angle to the ground.

The officer conducted an investigation roadside and believed alcohol and drugs were factors in the incident.

The Rossland man was transported by Emergency Health Services to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for medical treatment of non- life-threatening injuries.

Trail RCMP continues to investigate the incident.

• A frontline RCMP officer received a report on Aug. 5 about a stolen mountain bike worth $5,000 for sale on a social media platform in Trail.

Trail RCMP members set up a meeting with the social media contact, who was advertising the sale. Police met the contact at a residence in the 1900 block of Oak Street and confirmed that the mountain bike was stolen from a Trail yard approximately two years previous. Officers returned the mountain bike to a grateful owner.

The social media contact and residence will continued to be monitored by Trail RCMP.

“The officers, working with the owner, acted quickly and prudently, and were able to recover the stolen mountain bike without incident,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “RCMP encourages the public to continue to lock up their valuables, and mountain bikes are often an easy target for thieves.”

• On Aug. 6 at about 3:30 p.m. Trail RCMP officers responded to a complaint of a shirtless, shoeless 34-year-old Kelowna woman causing a disturbance in the Pend d’Oreille area near Trail.

The woman, allegedly under the influence of an illicit drug, was disturbing her neighbours with ongoing screaming in the area. After officers arrived, she told them that she believed they were made of cardboard.

Officers noted that she did not have a responsible caretaker to manage her immediate safety and well-being, and decided to take her into custody. Police provided the woman with a shirt; however, she declined a pair of shoes offered to her.

The 34-year-old woman was released from police custody when sober.

“I assumed she realized upon her release that her situation, and the officers, were very real.” said Wicentowich.

• On August 6, at about 11 p.m. a frontline Trail RCMP officer received a report that a man was making monkey noises while standing on the roof of a building in the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue, in Rossland. The officer conducted patrols but did not locate the man.

Trail RCMP recommends he, and others, pursue safe climbs at our local climbing gym.

The RCMP asks residents to report any instances of suspected impaired driving, theft and sales of stolen property on social media, and any suspicious behaviour by calling 9-1-1 or the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

