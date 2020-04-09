RCMP search for armed suspects following robbery at Castlegar home

Suspects fled in a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

RCMP continue to search for armed suspects, and a stolen SUV following an early morning armed robbery at a Castlegar home.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on April 8, Castlegar RCMP received a report of a violent break and enter to a residence located in the 2600-block of 5th Avenue.

According to the RCMP, the investigation remains in the early stages. However, police have learned that as many as three unknown male suspects gained entry into the residence and confronted the occupants, a man and a woman, who had been asleep inside.

The suspects, who used measures to conceal their identity, were reportedly armed with various weapons.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release that the suspects then allegedly assaulted, and demanded money from the residents, while taking steps to physically restrain them.

All suspects reportedly fled in a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee, bearing British Columbia licence plates JB883N, which belonged to one of the victims.

One of the victims managed to escape to a neighbouring residence to call 911 for help.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was targeted in nature, therefore RCMP do not believe the general public is at any risk.

RCMP continue to search for the stolen vehicle. If spotted, police caution the public not to approach the vehicle, or any of its occupants and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. If you wish to remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

