RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

One of the RCMP’s biggest fundraisers is facing the reality that large group fundraising events aren’t allowed under social distancing restrictions; but this group of dedicated cops in Cops For Kids isn’t willing to throw in the towel because the need for funds still exists.
The charitable organization will not have their usual 30-member team pedalling across the southeast region this September, instead opting to designate a few local riders to complete each leg of the 10 days on behalf of the team.
The remainder of the team will continue to pedal 100 kilometres each day in their home community as a promise to the children who need them most.
“For parents with a child facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis they don’t have the option to cancel or give up, and the dedicated group of cops are much the same,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “These families still need assistance, and so the group is committed to continue on.”
Under the new format for the 20th anniversary, the 30 law enforcement officials will still train on their own time all summer, along with meeting their commitment to fundraise a minimum of $2,500 and provide their own equipment in order to be a part of the team.
While these heroes are disheartened that they won’t be cycling across the region with their peers this September, they’ll each get the opportunity to ride one day from Sept. 11-20 on the designated route as a representative for the organization. The route is tentatively set to visit Rossland and Trail on Sunday, Sept. 13.
“Since the Cops for Kids team won’t be able to host community landings in each of the 26 communities they cycle through, local supporters will be asked to stand safely at a distance to offer their support in the form of waves and cheers as the small group passes through,”said O’Donaghey.
To register for the Virtual Ride for the Life of a Child, or to make a donation to one of the riders please visit www.copsforkids.org.