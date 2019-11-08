RCMP disrupt Castlegar-Trail-Salmo drug flow

There’s a little bit less meth on the streets of West Kootenay towns after a roadside bust earlier this week.

RCMP say its joint Castlegar/Trail Crime Reduction Unit, working with officers from Salmo, stopped a vehicle in Castlegar on Nov. 6.

“A 39-year-old Salmo woman was arrested and her vehicle was searched,” says a police news release. “Police located almost two ounces of what is believed to be methamphetamine, along with some Canadian currency.”

Police said they have been conducting an ongoing investigation into the woman’s activities, and believed she had been transporting controlled substances between Salmo, Castlegar and Trail.

A second vehicle associated to the woman was stopped by RCMP members, and a Castlegar man in his 30s was taken into custody. He had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit officers are routinely working with other detachments to stop this kind of drug activity in our communities,” says Acting Sergeant Brett Turner. “In this instance, our officers used their targeted knowledge of a possible drug trafficker to ensure that this operation was disrupted.”

The man and woman were released that evening on a Promise to Appear/Undertaking, with a court date set for Feb. 12, 2020 in Castlegar.

Anyone with information on this type of activity are encouraged to call their local police department or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).