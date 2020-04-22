RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in a weekend shooting rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. (RCMP/The Canadian Press via AP)

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help the family of Nova Scotia officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty April 19th.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we learned of the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Force who was killed in the line of duty, responding to an active shooter incident,” said Kevin Lawton, executive director of The RCMP Foundation.

“April 19th marks a devastating day for Nova Scotia and all of Canada. Our thoughts go out to Heidi’s family and to all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

READ ALSO: RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

READ ALSO: Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

The RCMP Foundation will act on behalf of Stevenson’s family and the RCMP to receive donations from the public, groups or organizations wishing to support the family through this tragedy.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.rcmp-f.ca. Charitable donation receipts are available.

The RCMP Foundation, based in Ottawa, Ont., founded in 1994, is a nationally registered charity and is the namesake charity of the RCMP.

Kevin Lawton of The RCMP Foundation introduces a new Fallen Officer Fund in the video below:

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP