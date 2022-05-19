RCMP help rescue neglected pets in Fruitvale

The Trail RCMP responded to a range calls for service the second week of May, as evidenced by highlights from their most recent media brief.

Animal assist

The morning of May 12, Trail police assisted the BC SPCA in executing a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Highway 3B, near Fruitvale. The BC SPCA and officers discovered a dog and cat in distress and living in squalid conditions. A BC SPCA agent took both animals into care. Both animals continue to do well at this time. The SPCA is conducting a follow up investigation with the owners.

Assault

The afternoon of May 14, police were conducting a proactive foot patrol in downtown Trail when they were alerted to an alleged incident between a Trail man, 38, and a 23-year-old Trail woman. The pair were known to each other. The man had allegedly been stalking and harassing the woman. She had rejected his advances and upset the man. The man uttered threats toward the woman and threatened to hit her with a large flashlight. Witnesses alerted officers who then arrested the man and seized his flashlight. Officers later released the accused on restrictive conditions including no contact with the woman. The man could face two criminal charges; one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Prohibited driver

The morning of May 15, a Trail officer was conducting a vehicle patrol when he spotted a SUV travelling southbound well under the speed limit on Highway 22 near Genelle. The driver turned onto Birchbank Station Road where the officer detained him roadside. The officer discovered the Genelle man, 45, is prohibited from driving. The man was arrested for driving while prohibited. His SUV was impounded for seven days. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed open alcohol and a small amount of an illicit substance. The man is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse this summer.

distracted drivingimpaired drivingRCMP BriefsRedDeerCrimetheft