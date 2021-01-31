RCMP identify man who entered Rossland City Hall armed with weapons

Matthew Ponka is facing several charges related to the Tuesday, Jan. 26 incident

Police have identified Matthew Ponka as the man who was arrested in Rossland City Hall last week armed with a bow and arrow.

Ponka, 24, is facing several charges according to an update provided by Trail RCMP detachment commander, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Those charges include: mischief; forcible entry; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and weapons carrying/possessing offences.

These charges were entered into the court registry the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26.

Trail RCMP previously reported the Rossland man arrived at city hall around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Investigators said Ponka entered through a back door, pushing his way past staff once inside.

Police reported that Ponka refused to leave and proceeded to lock himself in an office inside the civic building.

Responding officers used crisis de-escalation tactics and he was taken into custody without further incident.

“Although the suspect was armed with what is being considered a weapon, no one was injured during the incident,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed that day.

Wicentowich said Ponka was also in possession of a pellet gun and a hammer.

He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.



