Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)

RCMP investigate 3rd police impersonator in 10 days in B.C.

Man activates blue and red flashing lights on vehicle and stops cars on Highways 33 and 6

RCMP are urging motorists to use caution after a pair of incidents involving vehicles pulled over by a suspect allegedly impersonating a police officer.

On Sunday, March 21, police in Midway released information regarding an incident where a man allegedly impersonating an officer conducted a traffic stop with a motorist on Highway 33 between Rock Creek and Kelowna.

Since then, another motorist has reported a similar experience on Highway 6.

On Saturday, March 13, at approximately 9 p.m., a motorist was travelling on the highway between Vernon and Lumby when a white-coloured vehicle, described as an SUV or pickup truck, pulled in behind flashing red and blue lights.

The motorist pulled over to the side of the road and a man approached the driver’s side window with a flashlight.

After a brief conversation, the suspect returned to the white vehicle and turned off the red and blue lights. When the motorist pulled out onto Highway 6, the white vehicle followed.

“As the motorist drove away, the suspicious white vehicle was in the process of stopping another vehicle on Highway 6 near Dure Meadows Road in Lumby,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Police are interested in speaking with that motorist or anyone else in our area who had a similar experience.”

The male suspect is described as being of average height and weight, with dirty blond hair wearing a white button-down shirt and black or dark blue khaki style pants.

The suspect in the Highway 33 incident was reported driving a white pickup.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected to a similar case in Prince George, where a 29 year old man was arrested and charged with two counts of impersonating an officer after he confronted a group at a bonfire on March 19. He was driving a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights.

If you have any information regarding the Highway 6 incident, please contact Const. Ashley Gravelle at the Lumby RCMP non-emergency line of 250-547-2151. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

RCMP offer the following tips to motorists who believe they are being stopped by non-legitimate police vehicle:

  • Slow down, drive in a safe manner to the nearest well-lit, populated area.

If this is not possible, do the following:

  • Lock all doors, pull over safely and leave your vehicle running;
  • If you have a cellular phone, take it out immediately, hold it in full view of the person who has pulled you over and call 911;
  • Calmly give the 911 operator your location and express your concern;
  • Ask the 911 operator/police dispatcher if they have had any communication with a police officer about a traffic stop in your area and ask them to relay your concerns to that law enforcement officer;
  • Tell the officer, through a cracked window and locked door, that you plan to cooperate, but you have heard about police impersonators. Indicate that you are concerned for your safety and that you are verifying the police contact through dispatch;
  • If you remain uncertain that the person who pulled you over is in fact a police officer, ask him/her if you can proceed to a more populated area. If he/she agrees, tell the 911 dispatcher where you are heading to and proceed.

READ MORE: Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer

READ MORE: Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada confident AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective against COVID-19
Next story
Surrey teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

Just Posted

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

SD20 is planning on offering a distributed learning, school at home option for next year. File photo
SD20 to offer school-at-home program next year

Kootenay Columbia School District creating new distributed learning program

A police cruiser drives down the Trail Esplanade as part of regular rounds. Photo: Trail RCMP
Police foot patrols to resume in downtown Trail

Community feedback shows this is a valued policing measure

The planned shutdown is for maintenance of a smelter roaster. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail announces April shutdown

Approximately 100 skilled out-of-area trades workers will be in town

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Sketch courtesy of VicPD)
VIDEO: Age-enhanced sketch marks 30th anniversary of B.C. boy’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Victoria’s Michael Dunahee has been missing since 1991

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
RCMP investigate 3rd police impersonator in 10 days in B.C.

Man activates blue and red flashing lights on vehicle and stops cars on Highways 33 and 6

FILE – Jorge Obregon carries a cross during the Way of the Cross procession at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

Service organizers will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

Mayor John Vassilaki (File)
Penticton mayor backpedals comments about making people with mental illness ‘normal’

“I didn’t mean it to come out the way people take it” says John Vassilaki

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Warm glow of Christmas still shining in some B.C. homes

Christmas trees still up, lights stay lit, perhaps as an extended comfort during the pandemic

White Rock’s Dal Fleischer riding his unicycle in Mexico. Fleischer as part of a miniature circus school for children in the country. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Next goal is the circumference of the moon, says Dal Fleischer

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

Most Read