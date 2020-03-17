Scene of Highway 3 accident on Monday. (Grant Tyson photo)

RCMP investigating accident near Nancy Green junction

Kootenay Boundary first responders called to Hwy 3 scene Monday night

The RCMP is investigating an accident involving two semis and a passenger vehicle on a stretch of Highway 3 west of the Nancy Greene junction late Monday.

Captain Grant Tyson from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says four first responders from Rossland and four from Station 374 Trail were called to the site, described as near Mud Lake, just before 5:30 p.m. March 16.

“When the first units arrived on scene we found the one rollover and two DC Chamber trucks in the ditch,” he reported. “After the rollover people stopped on the road to check on the driver of the rollover, blocking traffic on a corner,” he said.

“Both trucks came around the corner and did their best to avoid hitting the vehicles that stopped to render assistance.”

No injuries were reported.

Mud Lake is roughly five kilometres west of the Highway 3 and 3B junction at Nancy Greene Lake Provincial Park.

(Grant Tyson photo)

(Grant Tyson photo)

