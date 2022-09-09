RCMP investigating attempted murder after Montrose explosion leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Trail RCMP are investigating an attempted murder after a vehicle explosion left a 41-year-old Montrose man with life-threatening injuries.

At 6:39 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, police and emergency services were called to the 200 block of 8th Avenue in Montrose.

According to police, an explosion occurred inside a vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence. The victim was located inside the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

“The cause of the explosion is to be determined; however, this incident is believed to be isolated and targeted to this residence,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Trail RCMP do not believe the public was or is in any danger at this time.”

The RCMP ‘E’ Division Explosive Device Unit, Nelson RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and Southeast District General Investigation Section are assisting Trail RCMP with the investigation.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until it is confirmed safe and the investigation is completed.

