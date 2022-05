RCMP: Report suspicious activities and sightings to the Trail detachment

Trail and Greater District RCMP have received reports about a man and woman actively stealing from vehicles in the Trail and Rossland area.

The duo are suspected to be carrying out their rash of theft by using a stolen SUV — a 2006 grey Nissan Xterra.

Trail RCMP are asking the public to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables, put their car keys in a safe location.

Report all suspicious incidents or sightings to the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.

City of TrailRCMP BriefsRosslandtheft