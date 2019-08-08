Nakusp RCMP are on the search for Christopher Sanford. File photo

RCMP looking for missing Nakusp man

Christopher Sanford was last seen Sunday

RCMP are asking for public help in locating a missing Nakusp man.

Christopher Sanford, 36, was last seen in Nakusp on Sunday, according to an RCMP statement.

Sanford had planned to travel to Kelowna. His vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier on Monday, but RCMP say an extensive search of the area did not locate Sanford.

Sanford is about six feet tall, approximately 150 to 160 pounds, tall and very slim with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black T-shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677, anonymously at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at bccrimestoppers.com.

