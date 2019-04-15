The Independent Investigations Office will not be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges in the March 2018 incident. (NEWS file photo)

RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog

The pedestrian was ‘crossing contrary to the traffic signal’

The province’s police watchdog has determined an off-duty police officer was not at fault when her vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Squamish.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a release on Monday, saying the incident along Highway 99 was unavoidable.

READ MORE: RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

The officer was driving through an intersection on a green light around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2018, when she struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators believe the officer was driving within the speed limit and applied the breaks, and that the crash was unavoidable.

“The evidence is clear that he was crossing contrary to the traffic signal, at night, in the rain and war wearing dark clothes,” the office said. “He would have been very difficult for a driver to see.”

The officer, and well as two off-duty paramedics, tried to save the man, but he died months later.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

Just Posted

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

The ECE who became a B.C. minister

Ministry of Children and Family Development recognizes Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

More photos in link, plus a look back to an unusual happening in Trail last fall

Interest wanes during BCHL break for final round

Sports ’n’ Things with Dave Thompson, Trail Times columnist

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Most Read