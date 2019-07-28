Security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The two young men, thought to be missing, are now suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia, Canadian police said Tuesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

Mounties in Manitoba are pleading with the public to send police tips that have been posted on social media about two B.C. men wanted for three homicides.

In a Sunday afternoon update, RCMP said they have received more than 200 tips since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were declared suspects in three homicides in northern B.C. on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: Search for B.C. fugitives stretches into sixth day as RCMP, army scour northern Manitoba

Schmegelsky and McLeod have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck south of Dease Lake on July 19, after their torched truck was found nearby.

The Port Alberni duo remain suspects in the double homicides of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Dease, 24, two tourists who were killed while travelling near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

RCMP urged anyone who thinks they have seen McLeod and Schmegelsky to not approach but to call their local police.

“Multiple tips of sightings have been posted to social media in the last few days and not directly reported to police,” RCMP said.

“If the tips are valid, it can create a substantial delay in the response by police and be detrimental to the overall investigation.”

As of Sunday, Mounties still believe McLeod and Schmegelsky are in northern Manitoba, despite earlier comments that someone may have “inadvertently” helped them escape.

Police said they are searching cottages, cabins, waterways, and along the rail line for ay sign of the two fugitives. Military personnel descended on the town of Gillam, 11 hours north of Winnipeg, on Saturday to help police in their search.

READ MORE: RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for McLeod, Schmegelsky

READ MORE: RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

So far, door-knocking and searching abandoned homes and throughout work camps have yielded no signs of the homicide suspects.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have not been seen in nearly a week. The last confirmed sightings were reported Monday in northern Manitoba, the same day as RCMP believe the fugitives dumped a torched stolen vehicle in the woods near Gillam.

READ MORE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

