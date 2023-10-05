Image: RCMP logo

RCMP recruiting for the West Kootenay

Recruiters will be in Castlegar and Nelson, Oct. 12.

Interested in becoming a police officer?

Then heads up, RCMP recruiters will be in Castlegar and Nelson, Oct. 12.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the RCMP will be participating in the Selkirk College Career Fair in the Castlegar Campus gym. At 5 p.m., the recruiters will hold a Mandatory Career Presentation in room P303 at Selkirk College’s 10th Street Campus in Nelson.

“If you want to make a difference in your community and your country, explore what we have to offer,” the recruiters say. “The RCMP is seeking motivated team players who are strong communicators, enjoy working with diverse communities, are physically fit and possess strong leadership abilities.

“All applicants must reflect the core values of the RCMP. These include act with integrity, show respect, demonstrate compassion, take responsibility, serve with excellence.”

Recruiters add, “With over 150 specializations a career with the RCMP is full of opportunity for continued learning and growth.”

