RCMP renew request for help finding missing Nakusp man

This is the last picture of Christopher Sanford, who has been missing since Aug. 5. Photo submitted

RCMP is again asking the public for help locating Nakusp native Christopher Sanford.

Sanford was reported missing on Aug. 5, the same day his vehicle was found abandoned at Fauquier. The 36 year old had said he planned to travel to Kelowna.

In a statement released Friday, RCMP say an extensive search in the area of the vehicle found nothing.

Sanford is six-feet tall, approximately 150 to 160 pounds, slim with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing camo pants, a black T-shirt and barefoot.

Anyone with information about Sanford is asked to either contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at bccrimestoppers.com, or 911.