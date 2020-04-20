RCMP report Salmo drug bust

Two adults arrested for drug possession on Saturday

Two people were arrested outside of Salmo on the weekend when police discovered a stash of drugs during a vehicle stop.

Cpl. Darryl Orr, detachment commander, says the case unfolded on Saturday at 3 p.m., when a RCMP E-Division Roving Traffic member along with a Salmo General Duty member pulled over a vehicle outside of the village on Highway 3/6.

Two adults were arrested during the traffic stop and quantities of several types of drugs were seized.

Those substances are suspected to be Ecstasy (MDMA), acid (LSD), hashish, marijuana and cannabis oil were seized.

Both suspects were later released and will appear in Nelson Provincial Court at a future date.

Orr says charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act will be recommended against both individuals.

“The vehicle the suspects were driving was deemed unsafe and it was impounded,” Orr said.

“E-Division Roving Traffic and the Salmo RCMP remain dedicated to the eradication of illicit drug use and trafficking in this area to ensure the public’s safety.”

