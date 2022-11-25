BC RCMP are searching for Michael Mawley of Kingsgate, BC, who is a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. (Photo from RCMP)

BC RCMP are searching for Michael Mawley of Kingsgate, BC, who is a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. (Photo from RCMP)

RCMP searching for person of interest in suspicious death from town east of Creston

Should anyone encounter Michael Mawley, do not approach and call 911

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is seeking public help in locating Michael Mawley, a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.

According to a Nov. 25 release from the RCMP, human remains were found after a suspicious fire on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the community of Kingsgate at Mawley’s family residence.

Kingsgate is about 48 km east of Creston by road.

“Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity in that area to police immediately. Police are also requesting any dash cam or video footage from that area on November 19, 2022 between 5:30pm – 8:30pm MST.”

Investigators are looking to speak with Mawley as soon as possible, the release says.

“Mawley’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to British Columbia, Alberta and Idaho, USA.”

Mawley is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’10 and 150 lbs.

“If Michael hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section – Southeast District.

“Should you encounter Michael, do not approach him and immediately call 911,” the release says.

@fishynewswatch
josh.fischlin@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge
Next story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond

Just Posted

A sentencing hearing for Sasha Prokaski was held in Castlegar on Nov. 24. File photo
Crown asks for 8 year sentence in Castlegar teen stabbing case

(From left) Annick de Goode and Ash Hodgson encourage residents to support the Adopt a Family program.
Celebrate the magic of Christmas, Adopt a Family for the Holidays

The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign launched in downtown Trail this week, with Mayor Colleen Jones providing the first cash donation to the kettle and Ferraro Foods providing $500 in gift cards. L-R: Mayor Jones, Pastors Rachel and Eric Olson, and Danny Ferarro. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kettle alms needed to help Trail ministry fill 200+ Christmas hampers

Rossland and Nelson Run Club members (from left) Roger Hull, Marc Caruth, Neil Farynowski and Connor Sherman completed a 75-km run from Nelson to Trail and exceeded their fundraising goal for men’s mental health in their Move for Movember challenge. Photo: submitted
Amazing Movember for Rossland and Nelson Run Club members