RCMP seek help finding woman missing from Kamloops

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
Shannon White, who drives a Jeep, is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)

RCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. but never showed up for work or returned home to her pet, which is out of character.

She was wearing a black shirt and necklace. The 5-5, 180-pound woman has blonde hair, green eyes, fair skin, sometimes wears glasses, has a Medusa lip piercing, a tongue piercing and several large arm tattoos, including a portrait of her dog, Buddy.

White is known to go off-roading in her 1997 Jeep, B.C. license plate KA0 22N, named Wander Lust. It has a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror, and the Wander Lust decal on the passenger side in turquoise.

“Police are concerned for Ms. White’s well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38286.

READ MORE: Alberta couple and cat missing in B.C. located

READ MORE: B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reaches 90%

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanRCMP

Previous story
B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reach 90%
Next story
Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson sworn in as Manitoba’s new premier

Just Posted

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

After the Tuesday Morning Quilters must-see show and sale was cancelled last year due to COVID, the group is returning to the Trail United Church to hold the usually annual event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic protocols will be in place. Photo: Jim Bailey
Quilt show and sale returning to Trail church

Bill Townsend, pictured in the display case, was a lacrosse player in Nelson in the 1930s. Members of his family attended the opening of the sports displays at Touchstones in Nelson on Oct. 29. L-R: Bill Townsend’s son-in-law and daughter Jack and Pat McConachie of Trail, with grandson and granddaughter Murray McConachie and Christine DeRosa. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lacrosse history is first sports exhibit at Touchstones museum

Due to technical complications, the Trail Times Tuesday edition will not be delivered until Wednesday. Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
Trail Times Tuesday, Nov. 2 newspaper delayed one day