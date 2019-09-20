RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Missing person

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since yesterday afternoon.

20-year-old old Davis Bartraw is believed to be travelling Highway 3 in his black 2006 Volks Jetta BCL HP636E.

 

