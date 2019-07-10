Castlegar cops seek man in connection with vehicle-related thefts

Police in Castlegar are looking for a 44-year-old man believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the area.

On Tuesday the Castlegar and Trail RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the 2200 block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar.

There they found and recovered a stolen F350 truck, full propane tanks stolen from a Salmo business, numerous sets of tires, tools, heavy duty dry boxes, a Ford F350 engine and multiple other stolen items.

The property recovered is believed to have been taken from the Castlegar, Trail and Salmo areas.

Sargeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay-Boundary Regional Detachment says they have the suspect in their sights.

“He’s known to us, so it’s only a matter of time before we get him,” says Taylor. “He’s still in the area, it’s not like it’s an unknown suspect.

“We’re just in the process of finding him so we can question him.”

Citizens are reminded to secure their homes, vehicles and belongings and mark their property for identification purposes. In addition, residents are strongly urged to report any type of suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.