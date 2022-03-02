(Stock Photo)

RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

A man fled the scene on foot wearing a “Superior Delivery” hoodie

The Creston RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Main Street yesterday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 1, the male suspect in all black clothing approached a teller at the Creston CIBC, located at 1135 Canyon Street.

The man said he had a gun and wanted money. No gun was shown, but he was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the jacket with the “Superior Delivery” logo on the back or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Please see the attached photos of the suspect.

(Stock Photo) The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

(Stock Photo)
The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

The suspect was seen in a black hoodie with a “Superior Delivery” logo. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)

READ MORE: Kootenay Columbia students rally against sexual violence

Creston ValleyRCMP

Previous story
B.C. missionary in Ukraine shifts focus to helping those impacted by war
Next story
47 Canadians charged in global online child sex exploitation investigation

Just Posted

(Stock Photo)
RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats celebrate a goal on their way to defeating the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 5-3 to force Game 7 in the Neil Murdoch Division semifinal. Photo: Jim Bailey
Creston Thunder Cats claw way back vs B.V. Nitehawks

Dan Bouillon, environmental manager at Teck Trail, is heading out to sea and joining a team of scientists studying the effects of climate change on migrating salmon in the Gulf of Alaska. Photo: Submitted
Trail biologist sets sail on international salmon expedition

The sun is a huge ball of hot plasma, spanning the width of 109 earths lined up side by side like a string of pearls at its equator. Photo: Submitted
Dodging a solar bullet