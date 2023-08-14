RCMP seeking Trail man wanted on several warrants

Peter Burgie considered armed and dangerous

Peter Burgie

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Peter Burgie of Trail, BC, who is wanted on numerous outstanding British Columbia warrants.

Burgie was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area near Trail, BC.

Please do not approach Burgie, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as:

Caucasian

191 cm (6’3) tall

77 kg (170 lbs)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Burgie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog dies from B.C. helicopter crash, pilot missing after leaving scene

Just Posted

A co-operative effort from Trail firefighters got a potentially dangerous wildfire near Trail and Warfield under control. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fire crews bring Trail fire under control

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)
Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Multiple agencies joined together to rescue a fallen climber at the Kinnaird Bluffs near Castlegar on Aug. 13. Photo: Castlegar Search and Rescue
Helicopter used to rescue fallen rock climber near Castlegar

Creston RCMP say they have found José Yanill Brancacho Olmos. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Creston RCMP locate missing Mexican man