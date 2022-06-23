Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by federal RCMP CLEAR team on June 2, 2022 from an Extrom Road residence in Chilliwack. ( B.C. RCMP)

Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by federal RCMP CLEAR team on June 2, 2022 from an Extrom Road residence in Chilliwack. ( B.C. RCMP)

RCMP seize huge cache of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home

Propionyl chloride found in hillside home could have made 320 kg of pure fentanyl

Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by police from a rural Chilliwack property on June 2.

A specialized federal police unit, known as the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team, uncovered a cache of solvents and precursor chemicals at a residence on Extrom Road.

“The recovery of these precursors represents a significant disruption to the illicit synthetic drug market,” said RCMP Supt. Bert Ferreira, of the Serious & Organized Crime Border Integrity Program. “More importantly, this seizure prevents additional deadly drugs from harming our communities that continue to suffer from the opioid crisis.”

Investigating RCMP officers also found signs that a future drug lab was under construction on-site.

“Among the chemicals recovered were 160 litres of a Class A precursor, propionyl chloride, and over 2,000 litres of industrial solvents commonly used in the illicit production of synthetic drugs,” according to the June 23 release from B.C. RCMP.

The CLEAR team investigation culminated in the execution of the search warrant at Extrom Road home. No arrests were made and no charges have been laid. A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is two milligrams, roughly the same as a few grains of sugar, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

The amount of propionyl chloride seized by officers could have made 320 kilograms of pure fentanyl, which is equivalent to 320 one-kilogram bags of sugar.

The CLEAR team is a specialized federal police unit with the training and equipment necessary to safely dismantle clandestine drug laboratories and process hazardous materials.

“If you suspect that you know where a clandestine illicit drug laboratory is, contact your local police. They can investigate whether any illegal activity is taking place and contact the Federal RCMP CLEAR team to assist if required.”

READ MORE: B&E suspect nabbed on Extrom Road

READ MORE: Jeep ends up in weird position

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackopioidsRCMP

Previous story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods
Next story
Prince Rupert becomes first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance

Just Posted

“We are back to the big show in the arena,” Principal Aaron McKenzie said. “Some kids are more nervous because of the size of the crowd, but kids and families are excited.” Photo: Unsplash
Graduation convocation returns to Trail arena Friday

Rivervale campfire spreads, doused by fire crews

The Trail Stingrays were thrilled to host its annual swim meet last weekend as six teams from around the West Kootenay competed in the event, the first at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre since 2019. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Stingrays shine at home swim meet

Whether it’s in days long past like this photo from the Trail Historical Society shows, or present day, free ice cream at community events will always draw in a crowd of kids eager to cool down with the sweet treat. Do you recognize anyone in this photo? <ins> Photo: Trail Historical Society </ins>
Trail Blazers: Let’s eat ice cream