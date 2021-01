Charges are pending against the suspect

An RCMP search of a residence in Ymir on Jan. 8 resulted in the seizure of large quantities of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis pills, and cash.

Charges of trafficking and production of controlled substances will be recommended against the male suspect, according to an RCMP news release.

The Salmo RCMP encourages the public to report any suspected illegal drug activity to the Salmo RCMP or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.