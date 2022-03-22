RCMP ski patrol gauges speed of Rossland racers

RCMP Ski Patrol clocked the speed of Red Mountain Racers as they trained at Red Resort on March 14. Photo: Submitted

Greater Trail RCMP are patrolling the RED Mountain Ski Resort slopes and helping local Red Mt. Racers (RMR) gauge their speed.

On Sunday, March 14, as part of the RCMP Ski Patrol Program and with the aid of his mobile “skidar” speed tracker, Cpl. James Splinter captured an RMR skier flying down the hill at 101 km/hr.

No ticket was given, but Cpl. Splinter spent the day recording the speed of the Red Racers, and a few parents, hoping to give them a competitive edge in their next race.

“We hope to run our radar again in the future as this was a fun day for all,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

On March 8, Trail RCMP received a report from RED Resort about a serious incident involving a skier and snowboarder who came into contact with a grooming winch cable.

This incident occurred outside of the operational hours and could have been much more traumatic for all involved.

“We ask the public to respect mountain operating hours and refrain from skiing, touring, and using motorized vehicles after hours and in the off-seasons for their own safety and safety of others working on the mountain,” read the release.

Violators can face fines, suspensions, banishment, or applicable criminal code charges depending on the situation.

“The Rossland Seven Summits range offers incredible opportunity for outdoor recreation,” added Sgt. Wicentowich. “We are fortunate to have good alternatives in the RED Resort off-hours. We ask the public to remain off the mountain and respect the rules and property to prevent any tragedies that could occur.”

RED Resort and the RCMP Ski Patrol Program work together to make sure the local ski hill stays safe and vibrant for everyone.

