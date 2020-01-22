RCMP are asking the public for information related to the death of Lemar Halimi. File photo

RCMP still investigating death of Lemar Halimi

Halimi’s body was found between Nelson and Castlegar in May 2018

RCMP say they are still investigating of the death of a man whose body was found between Nelson and Castlegar in May 2018.

Lemar Halimi, 22, was reported missing on May 15, 2017 before the Richmond resident’s remains were discovered nearly a year later on May 8, 2018 near Beasley Road off Highway 3A.

At the time, RCMP said foul play was suspected. Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a spokesperson for the RCMP’s Southeast District, told the Star that hasn’t changed.

“Major crime investigators have reason to believe that foul play and therefore criminality was involved in Lemar’s death,” said O’Donaghey.

“However in order to prevent potentially compromising the still ongoing criminal investigation, no further details can be released at this time.”

O’Donaghey said anyone with information about Halimi is asked to call the district’s major crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Halimi’s death is just one of several ongoing investigations related to fatalities in the area.

A 47-year-old man’s body was found in Vallican last October, while RCMP have said a 59-year-old man’s death in Appledale in May 2019 is being considered a homicide.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
