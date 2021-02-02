RCMP take two impaired Rossland drivers off the road

Two Rossland men have temporarily lost their driving privileges

Two Rossland men have temporarily lost their driving privileges after local RCMP intervened in two separate impaired driving incidents.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 29, a Trail RCMP officer noticed a white 1994 Toyota Camry being driven erratically on Schofield Highway in Warfield.

According to an RCMP statement, the officer activated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop. The officer then activated his air horn in order to gain the driver’s attention.

“The officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver while roadside and entered into an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside which resulted in a fail,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The 21-year-old Rossland man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for at least 30-days.

On Jan. 28 a police officer conducting a patrol noticed a grey Nissan pickup truck driving without taillights on Davis Street in Rossland.

According to RCMP, a traffic stop was conducted and the officer detected an odour of liquor during the interaction.

“That odour was allegedly emanating from the driver and the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation,”

said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The man failed to pass a roadside alcohol screening test administered by the officer using an approved screening device.”

The 27-year-old Rossland man was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

