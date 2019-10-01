RCMP warn ‘drive to conditions’ as winter blasts West Kootenay

Winter blew into the region early this year, draping mountain passes along Highway 3, and Rossland, with a coat of white over the weekend.
Fortunately, the early dump did not wreak too much havoc on the highways, even though the 20+ centimetre accumulation of snow came days before Oct. 1, when winter tires become mandatory on most B.C. highways.
“Thankfully, there were no serious collisions on the Paulson Pass or Kootenay Pass where we saw significant amounts of snowfall,” Sgt. Chad Badry from West Kootenay Traffic Services, told the Trail Times.
“We responded to one call of a possible crash on the Paulson, but the vehicle was likely just stuck and self-extricated,” he said.
“There was a single vehicle crash in Rossland related to the snowfall, but no significant injuries resulted.”
He reminds all drivers, as it turns out, today is the start of the BC RCMP’s “Drive Relative to Conditions” campaign that runs for the month of October.
For the next four weeks, police will be out in force locally and across the province, stopping drivers and checking vehicles to ensure motorists are safe and vehicles are properly equipped to meet winter driving conditions.
According to provincial statistics, an average of 43 people die every year in B.C. in collisions where vehicles were being driven too fast for road conditions.