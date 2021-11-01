RCR to require proof of vaccination for guests

RCR announced today that proof of vaccination will be required for lift tickets

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) has announced that proof of vaccination will be required to access all chair lifts and indoor facilities at their resorts this winter.

A negative test result will not be accepted as an alternative.

This includes Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, Fernie Alpine Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Medical or religious exemptions will be considered; however, requests must be submitted four (4) weeks before the date of your resort visit. Exemptions will only be approved if RCR believes that we can ensure the safety of other guests and staff.

The move came following the advice provided by the Provincial Government Health Authorities.

Winter Season Pass holders who have a valid email on file will receive an email to upload the provincially issued COVID-19 Immunization Record QR code. RCR will cross-reference the information that is on file. Once all requirements are successfully verified (Waiver and Photo), your pass will scan at resort chair lifts.

The same goes for those who are RCR Rockies Card holders.

All Pre-purchased product holders will need to bring their proof of purchase to the appropriate Guest Services Ticket office. Once their proof of COVID-19 Immunization Record has been verified, a lift ticket will be issued.

Any guest with a valid lift ticket affixed to their person will be able to access indoor facilities and chair lifts.

Guests aged 0-11 are not required to show proof of COVID-19 Immunization Record.

The implementation of proof of vaccination means that resorts will be able to operate at full capacity this winter.

For those who are not comfortable with the policy, RCR will be providing a full refund on unused product. Refund requests must be submitted on or before Dec. 15, 2021. The refund request form is available online on any resort website.

RCR reserves the right to amend this policy at any time.

Black Press has reached out to RCR for comment.

