RDCK negotiating with logging company about Cottonwood Lake

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has been negotiating to buy land owned by Nelson Land Corporation that the company is currently logging near Cottonwood Lake, according to an RDCK director.
RDCK directors are concerned that the unregulated private land logging could drastically affect the landscape on the Highway 6 entrance to Nelson and reduce the recreational and aesthetic value of Cottonwood Lake Park, the Apex and Busk ski areas, and the rail trail.
“The cost [of the purchase] would be substantial,” said Hans Cunningham, who represents Area G, the rural area around Salmo.
Private land logging in B.C. is not regulated by the province or anyone else.
