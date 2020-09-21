Yellow indicates where the evacuation alert remains in place and green indicates where the evacuation alert has been rescinded. Photo: Regional District Central Kootenay

RDCK reduces number of properties under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire to 46

Improved visibility has allowed helicopters to resume water suppression efforts on fire

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has further reduced the amount of properties under an evacuation alert from the 1218-hectare Talbott Creek fire to 46.

According to a RDCK report, the alert has been removed for all properties south and west of 4162 Slocan River Road. The evacuation alert remains in place for 46 properties north of 4162 Slocan River Road to Drake Street.

The BC Wildfire Service said improved visibility allowed helicopter to resume water suppression efforts on the fire over the weekend. Crews are focusing the suppression efforts on the fire’s eastern flank in the the McFayden and Draw Creek drainage.

Hose lines and sprinklers installed in the Tedesco Road area continue to help control the fire’s north flank. Ground crews are also controlling the portion of the fire with other water and hand tools.

Along Slocan River Road, crews continue to maintain structural protection units put in place earlier this month.

The Tedesco Forest Service Road remains closed to traffic at this time.

Environment Canada forecasts cooler and wetter conditions for the Castlegar region later this week.

RELATED STORY: Human-caused fire starts near Castlegar, Talbott Creek fire grows to 539 hectares

