RDCK rescinds evacuation alert for properties near Talbott Creek fire

Cooler and wetter condition are expected to help crews fight fire in coming days

The fire is currently 1302 hectares in size. Photo: Connor Trembley

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has completely rescinded an evacuation alert for properties around the 1302-hectare Talbott Creek fire in the Slocan Valley.

While the evacuation alert was initially issued on Aug. 22 for 305 properties around the fire, the RDCK kept reducing the amount of properties under the alert in the weeks to come as the threat to structures was diminished.

“This has been a stressful month for residents and we appreciate their patience and understanding through this process,”said RDCK emergency program manager Chris Johnson.

“The BC Wildfire Service has done an outstanding job, in tough conditions, to keep our communities safe. We thank them for all their hard work battling this wildfire over the last month.”

The BC Wildfire Service said helicopters continued to suppress hot spots with water around the fire’s east flank on Monday.

Crews have also been busy seeking out hot spots on the fire’s southwest edge around McFayden Creek.

Hose lines and sprinklers installed in the Tedesco Road area around the fire’s north flank continue to be maintained by crews.

The Tedesco Forest Service Road remains closed to all traffic at this time.

Environment Canada is predicting cooler and wetter conditions in the Castlegar area over the next few days, which the BC Wildfire Service says will help with the fire suppression efforts.

