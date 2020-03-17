RDKB closes recreation facilities, nixes face-to-face services in Trail, Grand Forks

Recreation facilities across the Regional District Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) are closed, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional government announced March 17 that the Grand Forks and District Aquatic Centre, Jack Goddard Memorial Arena, the Beaver Valley Arena and the Greater Trail Community Centre (which also houses Selkirk College – Trail campus, the Charles Bailey Theatre, the Trail Gymnastics Club and the VISAC Gallery are closed to the public until further notice.

“We have closed these facilities and our front-counter service in direct response to the latest information from our lead agencies in this pandemic – the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and Interior Health Authority,” said Mark Andison, Chief Administrative Officer.

“We know this will impact residents who rely on our recreation facilities for exercise and social interaction which are all part of staying healthy. We have closed these facilities to address the ongoing risks of close social contact that can lead to residents contracting this virus and spreading it to others. We do also want to reassure everyone that all RDKB staff are continuing to provide the services we usually provide, just in a slightly different way.”

Associated Spring Break programming at the facilities has also been cancelled.

Beyond closing recreation facilities, the RDKB will no longer offer face-to-face services at its offices in Trail and in Grand Forks and has suspended public access to RDKB fire stations. Essential services such as water and sewer treatment, fire rescue and emergency response will continue. Residents who need to contact the RDKB can still call 1-800-355-7352 or email administration@rdkb.com with their questions or issues. Staff will continue to work both remotely and in their offices during regular business hours.

Landfills in the region remain open, although hours of operation in Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Beaverdell and Rock Creek facilities have changed due to staff shortages.

