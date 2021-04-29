Beaver Valley Curling Club will undertake upgrades to its kitchen thanks to a Gas Tax grant from Area A of Regional District Kootenay Boundary.

Beaver Valley Curling Club will undertake upgrades to its kitchen thanks to a Gas Tax grant from Area A of Regional District Kootenay Boundary.

RDKB community groups benefit from grants

The B.V. Curling Club is one of several Greater Trail non-profits to receive RDKB grants.

The Beaver Valley Curling Club received some good news following a very difficult season.

The club is one of several Greater Trail non-profit organizations that are the recipients of Regional District Kootenay Boundary grants.

Funding from the Area A Gas Tax will see the Beaver Valley Curling Club receive a $15,000 grant to replace its kitchen stove and ventilation system to meet BC Building Code and National Fire Protection Association standards required by building insurers.

“The curling rink is one of the best run clubs in the province, and basically self-sustained by volunteer groups,” said Area A director, Ali Grieve. “But recently insurance companies told them they needed to change their (industrial) fan in the kitchen to bring it up to code.”

The upgrade will include a new vent hood system, fire suppression system and makeup air unit. The project will begin in early spring and end in October before startup of the next curling season.

In non-pandemic years, the B.V. Curling Club hosts four bonspiels each curling season and the kitchen provides food service for competitors and spectators.

This year, the curling season was cut short by the December restrictions placed upon indoor activities and sports by the provincial health office and, as a result, the club’s men’s, women’s, retiree and mixed club seasons were cancelled.

Area A also stepped up and helped the curling club weather the financial storm with a $5,000 grant to help with maintenance over the winter.

“We gave them an additional grant to help them survive,” said Grieve. “It’s the lack of bonspiels, and that’s where your income comes from so because they have no activity, Area A also provided them with a grant in aid.”

The building, also built by volunteers, is generally available for rentals to the community during the off-season, but may be closed again this summer due to COVID.

Area A helped out the Beaver Mountain Snowmobile Association with $5,000 in funding. Pending the province’s approval, the snowmobile club will construct an all-season backcountry shelter on their crown land tenure in the Archibald Creek area, which will provide outdoor enthusiasts a place to warm up, rest and relax while enjoying the outdoors.

Construction is planned for May with completion slated for October 2021.

In addition, Area A awarded a grant-in-aid worth $10,000 to the Fruitvale Elementary PAC for Garibaldi polished stone and concrete benches.

The benches are for public use especially families who walk their children to and from school, or residents that have their daily walks on Columbia Gardens Road.

“I walk by there and drop my grandkids off there all the time,” said Grieve. “And I always see moms with babies in their arms, moms with kids hanging off them, and families there on weekends watching their kids slide down the hill.

“While it is a school, it is also a community gathering place, and it’s for families to enjoy the public space.”

In addition, Area A provided the Village of Fruitvale with a $3,000 grant for a tool/garden shed in its newly relocated community garden and $2,500 to the B.V. Blooming Society.

Electoral Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory awarded $5,000 to Casino Recreation for Casino Recreation Lands surveying costs for Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, as well as $750 for a Graduating Student Bursary.

Read: Rossland doctor rallies team to raise funds for Kenyan students


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: U.S. cities use incentives to drive up vaccinations
Next story
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

(File photo)
Greater Trail counts its highest COVID cases last week

Kootenay Boundary reports 57 new COVID cases for the week Apr. 18-24

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid wants the public to understand that they will not be faced with a bill if they need to be rescued, so get the call to 911 in as soon as possible. Photo courtesy Kimberley Search and Rescue Facebook.
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Call for help right away in an emergency and know you’ll never be charged

COVID-19 cases are incrementally rising in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
West Kootenay’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Nelson and Trail each had high numbers during the week of April 18 to 24

fire
Fire chief urges Greater Trail residents to get FireSmart

Fire chief insists home owners resist urge to burn their grass, undertake simple yard maintenance

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Most Read