RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

The regional board, comprised of 13 directors representing municipalities and electoral areas within the Kootenay Boundary, have decided to try something new this year.

Instead of scheduling regular board meetings for 6 p.m., like the past several years, the elected leaders unanimously agreed to move all 2020 board meetings to the daytime.

“Earlier meetings will increase safety by reducing the need for directors and staff to travel at night,” says regional spokesperson Frances Maika. “And it will reduce costs by eliminating the need to provide evening meals to staff and directors when they work through the dinner hour.”

Meetings are scheduled based on when directors are available and subject to change, however the first of the new year is pencilled in for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Trail board room.

Generally, two board meetings are scheduled each month through the year.

The first meeting is arranged for the second Wednesday of the month and is now scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. The second board meeting is usually held the last Thursday of each month and this year, will commence at 1:00 p.m.

As per practice, two RDKB (Regional District of Kootenay Boundary) board meetings are held annually in different communities other than the Trail and Grand Forks regional offices.

While these have not yet been confirmed, Linda Worley, director for Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory, requested that one board meeting be held in the East End, and Director Grace McGregor from Area C requested that the board convene in her region one time this year.

The regional district serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas.

The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development, and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.


