RDKB board of directors. (RDKB photo)

RDKB publishes financial breakdown for 2019

The board of directors were paid more than $500,000 for the year

The cost of the elected officials of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary totalled over $500,000 for 2019.

The wages and expenses were listed in the district’s annual Statement of Financial Information.

There are 20 listed elected officials, including directors and alternates, who were paid $399,345 for the year, with $105,134 in claimed expenses.

As chair of the board of directors as well as the director for Electoral Area D, Roly Russell received the most in compensation, with $61,559 plus $14,814 to cover expenses.

There was a great deal of difference in pay between not only individual directors, but also between the directors and their alternates.

Don Berriault, one of the alternate directors, received $90 for the year, with no expenses.

READ MORE: City of Castlegar to ask for financial support to help operate West Kootenay Regional Airport

Other financial information released in the statement included the amount the regional district paid to suppliers of goods and services, as well as debt servicing through grants and other expenditures. For the year of 2019, there were 128 different recipients who were paid at least $25,000 for products and services.

Combined with payments under $25,000, the regional district paid a total of $20,294,518 in 2019. Of that total, $17,090,420 was distributed among the 128 recipients named in the financial statement.

There were 13 who received over $300,000, with the largest recipients Rocky Mountain Phoenix at $1,586,340; BC Transit at $1,462,469; and Alpine Disposal and Recyling at $1,039,350. Those were the only three to receive more than a million from the regional district.

The highest-paid employee for the regional district out of the 42 who were listed as making more than $75,ooo for the year was chief administrative officer Mark Andison. He was paid $171,196 plus expenses.

The total for non-elected members of the RDKB totalled $9,247,298 in remuneration, with $4,556,192 going to employees making more than $75,000 a year.

The financial statement was published as part of the agenda for the Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary’s Aug. 27 meeting of the board of directors.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians don’t know much about Erin O’Toole but poll finds openness to him
Next story
Canadian facing charges in attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana

Just Posted

Talbot Creek fire holds steady at 446 hectares

Helicopters have been collecting water in buckets to suppress eastern and northern flanks of fire

B.C.’s emissions reduction targets remain out of reach

Absent a wholesale restructuring of the economy, meeting the 2030 goal will be an impossible task

RDKB publishes financial breakdown for 2019

The board of directors were paid more than $500,000 for the year

Happy Hills Farm receives $5,000 FedEx grant

Staff will use the money to improve the farm store, hire another employee

Join B.C.’s fundraising walk to cure Huntington Disease

What? BC Walk for Huntington Disease (HD) When? Sept. 13, 2020. Where?… Continue reading

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

Cranbrook firefighters responding to highly-visible building fire

Vancant building, adjacent restaurant engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook.

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Most Read