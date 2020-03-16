RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Recreation facilities operated by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) remain open for March Break programming, the regional government announced Monday afternoon on its emergency management website. The confirmation comes on the day when the health officer of B.C. announced a provincial ban on all gatherings of 50 people or more, in a bid to stem the propagation of the COVID-19 virus.

“Programming for March Break will proceed unless the situation changes and they must be cancelled or rescheduled,” the site reads, noting that any changes to current status will be announced at emergency.rdkb.com.

RDKB recreation staff in Grand Forks were awaiting further directives as of 4 p.m. on March 16.

But while pools and arenas may be open to the public for now, facilities are reminding customers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have traveled outside of Canada within the last 14 days to stay away.

Events organized in RDKB facilities that are expected to surpass the 50-person max imposed by the province will be cancelled until further notice. Likewise, non-essential public meetings and gatherings will be rescheduled. Updates can be found on the RDKB website and social media accounts.

As of March 16, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health Authority area, which stretches from Princeton in the southwest to the Williams Lake area in the north, and across to the Alberta border.

“We remain ready to respond as needed,” the RDKB announcement reads.

“Since March 10, our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated, as of Mach 16 the activation was changed to a Level 2 response to support the organization in business continuity and risk management planning.”

The RDKB’s emergency levels indicate the amount of resources needed to monitor a given event. Spring freshet conditions currently sit at a Level 1, while the 2018 Boundary floods represented a Level 3, for context.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus
Next story
B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Trail closing city-run facilities on Tuesday

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Don’t let system get overwhelmed by COVID-19, urges Nakusp doctors

Stay isolated, stay safe, the system can be easily pushed over limit, they say

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

Untimely end to a ‘What could have been’ season for Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters director of Hockey, Craig Clare, comes to terms with season’s sudden cancellation

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Most Read